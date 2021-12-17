Delhi-NCR schools allowed to reopen in phased manner1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2021, 04:49 PM IST
- The Commission for Air Quality Management has allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR in a phased manner, Hindustan Times reported.
Even though the Commission for Air Quality Management has given its nod for reopening of the schools, the air quality in the national capital region still remain in the in the 'very poor' quality. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 339 on Friday.
More details are being added.
