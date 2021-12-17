Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi-NCR schools allowed to reopen in phased manner

Delhi-NCR schools allowed to reopen in phased manner

Delhi schools to reopen in a phased manner.
1 min read . 04:49 PM IST Livemint

  • The Commission for Air Quality Management has allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR in a phased manner, Hindustan Times reported.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has allowed the reopening of schools in the Delhi-NCR in a phased manner, Hindustan Times reported.

Even though the Commission for Air Quality Management has given its nod for reopening of the schools, the air quality in the national capital region still remain in the in the 'very poor' quality. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 339 on Friday.

Even though the Commission for Air Quality Management has given its nod for reopening of the schools, the air quality in the national capital region still remain in the in the 'very poor' quality. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 339 on Friday.

More details are being added.

More details are being added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!