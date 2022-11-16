Delhi-NCR sees highest increase in housing price across India: Report

As per the report, MMR, with the rise in significant new launches, witnessed a rise in unsold inventory for the fifth quarter in a row. "Unsold inventory rose 21 percent YoY in the region, while housing prices continue to remain rangebound with a slight dip of 1 percent on a quarterly basis. However, Western Suburbs (beyond Dahisar) saw the highest increase in prices at 10 percent YoY followed by Panvel with 8 percent increase YoY, the report said.