Delhi-NCR shivers as temperature plunges to 3.6°C in Lodhi Road, Gurugram; IMD issues red alert for ‘very dense fog’

Delhi weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning for “very dense fog,” valid till 9:03 AM. At the same time, biting cold gripped the national capital as Lodhi Road recorded minimum temperature as low as 3.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Even in Gurugram, the mercury plunged to 3.5 degrees Celsius. The weather office warned against cold wave conditions on Thursday.

The red alert for fog warns against very low visibility and states, “Very Dense Fog is very likely to occur at many places over Central, New Delhi, North, North West, South, South West West in next 3 hours.”

Predicting dense fog conditions over northwest India in the coming days, IMD issued cold wave alert for Delhi's neighbouring states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. IMD in its latest weather bulletin stated, "Dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning/night hours in isolated/some parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi till 16th and Dense fog in isolated pockets till 19th January 2026."

Delhi Airport issued an orange alert due to extremely low visibility, around 50 metres at 6:00 AM. Warning against flight disruptions, delays and cancellations, it noted that flight operations are currently under CAT IlI conditions.

IMD issues yellow alert for cold wave The weather agency forecasted partly cloudy sky for 15 January and issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions on 15 January. The weather agency said, “Cold wave conditions at isolated places. Moderate fog at many places with dense fog at isolated places during morning hours.”

As per the weather prediction, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain appreciably below normal by around 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to be normal and deviate by around 1.5 degrees Celsius. “The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 21°C to 23°C and 03°C to 05°C respectively,” IMD said.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the primary weather monitoring station, plunged to 3.8 degrees Celsius while Ayanagar reported 4 degrees Celsius temperate. The Meteorological Department further noted 4.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature in Palam area and 4.6 degrees Celsius temperature at Ridge area.