Delhi-NCR taxi, auto drivers call 3-day strike over rising CNG, petrol, diesel costs; demand fare revision

As Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), petrol and diesel prices continue to see an increase, the commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to May 23. Alleging economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators, the taxi and auto drivers demanded fare revision, saying they have not been increased in the Delhi-NCR region for the past 15 years.

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A demand has been raised for an immediate hike in taxi and auto-rickshaw fares. A warning has been issued regarding a larger agitation if their demands are not met.

According to a letter submitted by the "Chalak Shakti Union" to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, the strike has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

The announcement to hold a three-day strike came just hours after there was another hike in petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday, May 19.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 90 paise per litre, marking the second hike in under a week. In Delhi after the fresh hike, petrol prices were increased from ₹97.77 to ₹98.64 per litre, while diesel rates went up from ₹90.67 to ₹91.58 per litre, according to industry sources.

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This is the second rate increase in less than a week. Prices were hiked by ₹3 a litre on Friday, May 15.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were increased by Re 1 per kg across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, marking a second price hike in 48 hours.

The taxi and cab union stated that fares have not been increased despite the steep hike in CNG, petrol and diesel prices, along with increased costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits and other daily essentials. They said the taxi drivers have been facing severe financilal distress and struggling to support their families.

The letter read: “Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers.”

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Accusing the app-based companies such as Ola, Uber of exploitation, the union said, “App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation.”

The union warned that if the Delhi government failed to revise fares immediately, the agitation could intensify into a larger movement. The union has also demanded a meeting with the government to discuss drivers' issues and formulate policies to prevent the alleged economic exploitation of taxi drivers.

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