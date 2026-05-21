Delhi-NCR taxi, auto strike over fuel price hike begins — Check demands, how it affects you

A three-day transport strike has begun across Delhi-NCR and is expected to affect the movement of taxis, auto-rickshaws and commercial goods vehicles.

The 'Chaalak Shakti Union', in coordination with other organisations of Delhi, has called for a Chakka Jam (strike) and appealed not to operate vehicles on May 21, 22 and 23.

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“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families,” the All India Motor Transport Congress said in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The petrol price in New Delhi rose to ₹98.64 per litre from ₹97.77 on Tuesday, while the rate of diesel increased to ₹91.58 from ₹90.67 a litre. The latest increase follows a ₹3-per-litre hike announced on Friday -- the first fuel-price revision in more than four years.

CNG prices in Delhi were increased by Re 1 per kg across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, marking a second price hike in 48 hours. The CNG prices were hiked by ₹2 on Friday.

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"The unions have demanded that the Delhi government increase auto and taxi fares. The rise in CNG prices has burdened drivers financially. The government has failed to address other demands, leading to exploitation of drivers," the union said.

“Fares for city taxis have not been hiked in the Delhi-NCR region for the last 15 years. Meanwhile, the cost of CNG, petrol, diesel, et cetera, has increased manifold,” the letter added.

They also raised concerns about app-based cab companies, alleging that they are raising prices and "acting arbitrarily," while taxi drivers in Delhi are "becoming victims of economic exploitation and slavery-like conditions."

The drivers of commercial vehicles also stated that "strong policies be formulated to stop the economic exploitation of taxi drivers".

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The Transporters' body has also sought the rollback of an increased environmental compensation cess on commercial vehicles and the revocation of a ban on those with BS IV or earlier-stage emission standards.

How will the strike affect you? Taxis, app-based cabs, and various auto-rickshaw services are expected to be affected, which could lead to significant commuting difficulties.

Passengers can expect longer wait times and reduced cab availability. This will likely drive heavier crowds to the Delhi Metro and public buses, especially during peak office hours.

Residents commuting to airports, railway stations, or across NCR hubs (Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad) should prepare for significant travel hurdles and plan accordingly.

Goods transporters have announced a symbolic ‘Chakka Jam’ during these three days. It is likely to disrupt supply chains, raising concerns about potential shortages of vegetables, fruits, groceries, and other daily essentials in local markets.

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Local supply networks and wholesale markets could face significant bottlenecks if the strike gains major traction. Perishable goods that rely on daily deliveries from neighbouring states are particularly vulnerable to shortages or delays.

The exact severity of the strike remains uncertain because not all transport unions and bodies have confirmed their participation, and authorities have not yet been able to provide an official estimate of how many vehicles will actually stay off the roads.

Several auto, taxi unions not supporting strike A section of auto-rickshaw unions distanced itself from the proposed three-day strike. The Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh said the auto rickshaw service will be normal, as the strike pertains to transporters.

“The issues concerning goods carrier vehicles have been ongoing for the past 15 to 20 days and have no connection with auto and taxi drivers,” Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Auto Rickshaw Sangh, told PTI. “Auto and taxi services will continue to operate normally at all railway stations, bus terminals and other locations as usual.”

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The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Association has also distanced itself from the strike and said it will cooperate in "national interest".

"The association believes that the country is currently facing serious challenges due to rising international oil and gas prices. At such a time, it is important to cooperate in the national interest rather than inconvenience the general public," Sanjay Samrat, president, Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport Association, said.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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