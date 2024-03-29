Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, thunderstorm. See IMD full forecast
IMD had forecasted heavy rains, gusty winds in Delhi-NCR from 6:00 pm on Friday. Thunderstorms with heavy rain expected in Delhi and NCR areas in the next few hours.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains for Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. The weather department said that gusty winds and isolated rainfall is expected over parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad from 6:00 PM on Friday.
