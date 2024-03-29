Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, thunderstorm. See IMD full forecast

IMD had forecasted heavy rains, gusty winds in Delhi-NCR from 6:00 pm on Friday. Thunderstorms with heavy rain expected in Delhi and NCR areas in the next few hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rains for Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. The weather department said that gusty winds and isolated rainfall is expected over parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad from 6:00 PM on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Met department in its forecast for Delhi on 29 March said that light to moderate rains are expected over the national capital. It added this may advance into heavy rains in a few hours. Apart from this, the IMD predicted hailstorms and precipitation in adjoining cities too on March 29.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The weather agency further said, “Hailstorm/Precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 1 hour."

Earlier in the day, the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall or snowfall has been issued in Himachal Pradesh on 29 and 30 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has stated that isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall (64.5-115.5mm) is likely on 29 and 30 March in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Apart from this, the Met department predicted an isolated hailstorm over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir today; and in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab tomorrow i.e. on 30th March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanhwile, RWFC Delhi had predicted a cloudy sky with very light rain with thunderstorms at a few places in the national capital today.

