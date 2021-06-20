IMD has predicted that the national capital and its adjoining areas will receive light-moderate rain over isolated places. It said that in the next two hours areas of South, East, Northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hindon, Indirapuram, Chapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Khurja, Narora, Kasganj, Atrauli, Nazibabad, Sikandra Rao, Etah will recive rainfall.

The national capital had earlier received the rainfall on June 17.

The weather forecast department also stated that under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 20," the IMD said.

"Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period," the agency said in its forecast bulletin.

"The impact of mid-latitude westerly on the monsoon is likely to continue till June 23, and hence the advance of the monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is not likely during the same period," the IMD had said on Thursday.

It had said the monsoon flow pattern is likely to organize and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India is likely during the same period.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon reached Rajasthan on Friday, the meteorological department said.

The northern limit of monsoon has hit Udaipur and Jhalawar and conditions are favourable for its advancement in the region during the next 24 hours, it said.

Rajasthan recorded 29.2 mm of rainfall as pre-monsoon showers from June 1 to 18 against the normal of 20 mm.

Barmer received 40.8 mm of rain on Friday.

The weather department has predicted rainfall at several places in the state on Saturday.

