Delhi will witness thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to occur over many places of Delhi-NCR.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonipat, Narwana, Rajaund, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/sqBTcv7KNu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2021





"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, South Delhi," the IMD said.

In Delhi, rain is likely to occur over Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden,Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Vasant Vihar, Vsant Kunj, IGI Airport, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, and R K Puram.

And in Haryana, Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda, Bahdurgarh, Mahendargarh, Narnaul will witness thunderstorm with rainfall. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonipat, Narwana, Rajaund, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri during next 2 hours," the weather department said.

Earlier this morning, the department had predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam in Delhi.

13/06/2021: 11:47 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 13, 2021





In Haryana, rain was predicted for Kaithal, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Jind, Kharkhoda, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, and Mattanhail.

