Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi-NCR to witness thunderstorm, heavy rain in next 2 hours: IMD

Delhi-NCR to witness thunderstorm, heavy rain in next 2 hours: IMD

Premium
Heavy rain is likely to occur over many places of Delhi-NCR. (HT)
1 min read . 12:05 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Saurabh Sharma

  • IMD alert: Heavy rain is likely to occur over many places of Delhi-NCR

Delhi will witness thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to occur over many places of Delhi-NCR.

Delhi will witness thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain in next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update on Sunday. Heavy rain is likely to occur over many places of Delhi-NCR.

TRENDING STORIES See All
TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, South Delhi," the IMD said.

Also Read | IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra, Odisha. Full forecast

In Delhi, rain is likely to occur over Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajauri Garden,Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Vasant Vihar, Vsant Kunj, IGI Airport, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, Lodi Road, Safdarjung, and R K Puram.

Also read | Maharashtra: Extremely heavy rainfall prediction on June 13, 14

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

And in Haryana, Gurugram, Manesar, Kharkhoda, Bahdurgarh, Mahendargarh, Narnaul will witness thunderstorm with rainfall. "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonipat, Narwana, Rajaund, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri during next 2 hours," the weather department said.

Also Read | Delhi, Punjab, other northern states to receive rainfall by Jun 14-15

Earlier this morning, the department had predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam in Delhi.

In Haryana, rain was predicted for Kaithal, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Jind, Kharkhoda, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, and Mattanhail.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!