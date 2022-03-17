This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Announced in the Budget, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after the completion of 15 years.
Noting that the Centre's new scrappage policy would only benefit automobiles manufacturers, Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch on Thursday threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 1.
Announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after the completion of 15 years. The policy will come into effect from April 1.
During a press conference held by the Delhi NCR Transport Ekta Manch on Thursday, general secretary Shyam Sundar said the "unfair" scrappage policy will affect crores of people and will benefit a few "cronies".
"Around 30 crore people are associated with transportation business. The central government is planning to destroy the livelihood of those associated with the transportation business by scrapping 10-to-15-year-old vehicles," Sundar said.
"The government is only benefitting big businessmen in the automobiles industry, not carrying about the common people," he added.
He announced that several transport unions will hold an indefinite strike against the policy.
"Several delegations of transport unions have suggested to the Indian government that if the government thinks that old vehicles lead to pollution then it must provide an alternative in the form of CNG engine in the car instead of scrapping the entire vehicle. However they ignored our calls," he said.
"We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from April 1 and have called for a 'chakka-jaam' against the government and its discriminatory policy," he added.