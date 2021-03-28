Delhi-NCR: Under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway collapses1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2021, 12:57 PM IST
Three workers suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital
GURUGRAM : A section of under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed on Sunday. Three workers suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital.
The fire and rescue team were at the spot of the mishap.
"Three workers have been injured in the incident where a portion of an under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed around 7.30 am today," the police said.
Further details awaited.
