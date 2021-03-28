Delhi-NCR: Under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway collapses

Three workers suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital

GURUGRAM : A section of under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed on Sunday. Three workers suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital.

"Three workers have been injured in the incident where a portion of an under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed around 7.30 am today," the police said.

Further details awaited.

