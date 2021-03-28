Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi-NCR: Under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway collapses

Delhi-NCR: Under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway collapses

A portion of an underconstruction flyover over Dwarka Expressway collapses near Daultabad Chowk, in Gurugram, Sunday.
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST ANI

Three workers suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital

GURUGRAM : A section of under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed on Sunday. Three workers suffered injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital.

The fire and rescue team were at the spot of the mishap.

"Three workers have been injured in the incident where a portion of an under-construction flyover on Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad collapsed around 7.30 am today," the police said.

Further details awaited.

