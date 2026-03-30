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Delhi-NCR under yellow alert for rain, dust storm amid western disturbances

According to the IMD, current weather conditions over north India are being influenced by a western disturbance over north Iran and the Caspian Sea region, along with active cyclonic circulations over north-west Rajasthan.

Kanishka Singharia
Published30 Mar 2026, 03:38 PM IST
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Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR; dust storm and light rain expected
Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR; dust storm and light rain expected(PTI)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the Delhi-NCR region under a yellow alert, indicating a dust storm accompanied by light rainfall. The warning has been issued for North Delhi, North-West Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.

According to the IMD bulletin, “A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning, along with gusty winds of 60–80 km/h, is very likely to occur in Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal and Nuh (Haryana), as well as Bhiwadi and Khairthal (Rajasthan).”

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The weather agency further stated that light rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 km/h, is very likely in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hisar, Gohana, Ganaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar and Kosali (Haryana); Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Baghpat and Khekra (Uttar Pradesh); and Bhadra, Sidhmukh, Sadulpur, Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Tijara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh and Rajgarh (Rajasthan) over the next two hours.

The temperature in Delhi is forecast to peak between 32°C and 34°C, while dipping to around 20.4°C at its lowest.

Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR.

Alerts issued across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Bijnor.

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Also Read | Weather today: IMD warns of active wet spell — ‘peaking on 29–30 March’

In Haryana, a mix of yellow and orange alerts has been issued for today. Yellow alerts are in place for Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Gurugram and Faridabad, while Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Ambala and several other districts are under an orange alert.

Western disturbances influencing weather

According to the IMD, current weather conditions over north India are being influenced by a western disturbance over north Iran and the Caspian Sea region, along with active cyclonic circulations over north-west Rajasthan.

Also Read | Weather forecast today: Bihar, Bengal on IMD's ‘orange’ alert for heavy rains

Another western disturbance is expected to approach on 2 April, which may bring very light rainfall to Delhi on 3 and 4 April.

Rainfall and snowfall forecast for northern states

The IMD has predicted fairly light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 km/h, over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on 30 March and 2–3 April.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on 30 March and 3–4 April. Similar weather conditions are likely to persist in Uttarakhand on 31 March.

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Also Read | Bengaluru on 3-day rain alert; is interplay of two anti-cyclones behind it?

Rain, hailstorm activity likely in plains

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 km/h, is forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until 31 March.

The IMD added that the Kashmir Valley is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on 30 March. Isolated hailstorm activity is also expected over Punjab, east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on the same day.

About the Author

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More

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