Delhi-NCR under yellow alert for rain, dust storm amid western disturbances

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed the Delhi-NCR region under a yellow alert, indicating a dust storm accompanied by light rainfall. The warning has been issued for North Delhi, North-West Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad.
According to the IMD bulletin, “A dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning, along with gusty winds of 60–80 km/h, is very likely to occur in Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal and Nuh (Haryana), as well as Bhiwadi and Khairthal (Rajasthan).”
The weather agency further stated that light rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 km/h, is very likely in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Adampur, Hisar, Gohana, Ganaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar and Kosali (Haryana); Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Baghpat and Khekra (Uttar Pradesh); and Bhadra, Sidhmukh, Sadulpur, Pilani, Jhunjhunu, Tijara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh and Rajgarh (Rajasthan) over the next two hours.
The temperature in Delhi is forecast to peak between 32°C and 34°C, while dipping to around 20.4°C at its lowest.
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Bijnor.
In Haryana, a mix of yellow and orange alerts has been issued for today. Yellow alerts are in place for Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Gurugram and Faridabad, while Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Ambala and several other districts are under an orange alert.
According to the IMD, current weather conditions over north India are being influenced by a western disturbance over north Iran and the Caspian Sea region, along with active cyclonic circulations over north-west Rajasthan.
Another western disturbance is expected to approach on 2 April, which may bring very light rainfall to Delhi on 3 and 4 April.
The IMD has predicted fairly light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 km/h, over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on 30 March and 2–3 April.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on 30 March and 3–4 April. Similar weather conditions are likely to persist in Uttarakhand on 31 March.
Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–50 km/h, is forecast over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until 31 March.
The IMD added that the Kashmir Valley is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on 30 March. Isolated hailstorm activity is also expected over Punjab, east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand on the same day.