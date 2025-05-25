Delhi-NCR Weather: More rain, thunderstorms, strong winds likely today; check IMD predictions

Delhi is likely to see more spells of rain and thundershowers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the national capital and its nearby areas on Saturday, May 25.

Here is everything you need to know about Delhi-NCR weather today and IMD predictions for the area.

Delhi-NCR weather alert today The IMD has predicted light rain, thunderstorms and lightning for all parts of Delhi and the national capital region for Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for Delhi-NCR as of 2:30 pm, Saturday.

The weather department further predicted strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, which can reach up to 50 kilometres per hour.

“Partly cloudy sky. Very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30–40 kmph), temporarily reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorm,” IMD said in its forecast bulletin.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava on Sunday stated that while there was a possibility of rain in Delhi today, forecasts by IMD predicted thunderstorm activity and gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

"There is a possibility of rain in Delhi today...Western disturbance is still centred around its place. There are cyclonic circulations centred on Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The situation is conducive for thunderstorm activity. Today, our forecast says there will be thunderstorm activity and gusty winds, with wind speeds of 30-40 kilometres per hour and gustiness of around 50 kilometres per hour..." Srivastava was quoted as saying by ANI.

IMD issues red alert, Delhi sees heavy rainfall, thunderstorms On late Saturday evening, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds.

Hours after the alert was issued, Delhi saw heavy rains accompanied by high speed winds in the early hours of Sunday. The rains and strong winds caused waterlogging in several areas, as well as uprooting of trees across the city.

Areas like ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Subroto Park, Nanakpura Underpass, and Chanakyapuri witnessed severe waterlogging that led to traffic snarls early in the morning.

Visuals from Delhi Cantt showed a bus and a vehicle submerged in the water at a waterlogged underpass.

Flights diverted, Delhi Airport issues advisory The extreme weather also impacted the flight operations as 49 flights were diverted from 11:30 pm to 4 am.

In view of that, Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a travel advisory for the passengers.