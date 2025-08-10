Delhi-NCR weather today: IMD predicts ‘isolated heavy rainfall,’ swollen Yamuna River flowing near danger mark

Delhi weather today: A day after yellow alert for heavy rains, Delhi can gear for more showers today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) lifted the weather alert for Delhi-NCR and issued orange alert for Uttarakhand.

The weather agency in its latest report stated, “Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of very light to light rain/ thundershowers” is likely in Delhi-NCR. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to fall between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature will be below normal upto 1 to 2 degrees Celsius and will settle in the range 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Swollen Yamuna River flows near danger mark As monsoon rains wreak havoc across the country, the water level of the rivers is on the rise. The Yamuna River in the national capital breached 204.50-metre danger mark on August 7. The Namo Ghat in Varanasi was submerged in knee-deep water after water level increased in the Ganga River.

On Sunday morning, the river was flowing below the danger mark, ANI reported citing information recorded from Loha Pul.

Weather forecast for rest of India Predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the coming 6 days, IMD forecasted subdued rainfall activities over Central India and Rajasthan during the next 2-3 days.

Weather bulletin dated August 9 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on 10th & 15th; Uttarakhand during 11th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on 10th; East Uttar Pradesh on 10th, 14th & 15th; West Uttar Pradesh on 10th, 12th & 15th; East Rajasthan on 09th& 15th August.”

Other regions where isolated heavy rainfall is likely today include Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, West Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Moving to West India, isolated heavy rainfall is likely “over Madhya Maharashtra on 09th, 14th & 15th; Konkan & Goa during 13th-15th August,” IMD said.