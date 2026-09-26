Delhi-NCR weather today: Rain, gusty winds likely for next 3 days; temperature to dip further

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to cloudy skies and cooler weather on Saturday, despite the southwest monsoon having already left the capital city.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds for the region over the upcoming days.

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New weather system looms over Delhi-NCR The monsoon withdrew from Delhi on September 23. This was two days before its normal exit date of September 25. However, a fresh weather system is likely to bring rain to Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

The IMD explained that a Western Disturbance is currently sitting north of the region. At the same time, the monsoon withdrawal line passes close to Delhi.

This combination brings cloud cover and high humidity. It also creates southeasterly winds blowing at 20 to 25 kmph. These factors are keeping the usual late-September heat away.

Also Read | Monsoon starts to withdraw from northwest India

Temperatures drop across the region Temperatures in Delhi NCR dropped quickly after the monsoon left.

In some parts of Delhi, minimum temperatures fell 3.1°C to 5.0°C below normal. The IMD expects maximum temperatures to remain unchanged over the next 24 hours.

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After that, they will fall by another 3-4°C.

Delhi's base station at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 33.0°C and a minimum of 24.2°C on September 25. Both numbers are close to normal.

Since June 1, Delhi has received 728.6 mm of rain. This is 16% above the normal mark of 629.7 mm. The IMD still classifies this as normal rainfall.

Other NCR cities saw similar cooling, though none recorded rain in the past 24 hours:

Gurugram : This was one of the coolest spots. It recorded a maximum of 31.4°C, which is 4.4°C below normal.

: This was one of the coolest spots. It recorded a maximum of 31.4°C, which is 4.4°C below normal. Faridabad : This city also saw a sharp drop. It recorded a maximum of 32.3°C, which is 4.4°C below normal.

: This city also saw a sharp drop. It recorded a maximum of 32.3°C, which is 4.4°C below normal. Noida : The city recorded a high of 32.2°C, staying 2.1°C below normal.

: The city recorded a high of 32.2°C, staying 2.1°C below normal. Ghaziabad: This was the warmest of the NCR stations at 33.7°C. However, this is still 2.9°C below normal.

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Rain forecast for the week On September 26, most places across the NCR are likely to witness light to moderate rain. This will bring thunderstorms, lightning, and wind gusts of up to 50 kmph.

The rain will slow down into lighter spells on September 27 and 28. Skies will finally clear up starting September 29.

Safety Advisory For September 26, the IMD warned of waterlogging on roads and in low-lying Delhi areas. The rain will likely cause minor traffic jams and an increased risk of vehicle accidents.

The weather agency advised commuters to check traffic updates before leaving home. Drivers should follow all traffic advisories and avoid areas that frequently flood.