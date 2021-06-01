In what comes as a welcome respite for all the residents of Delhi-NCR, India Meteorological Department (IMD) official Kuldeep Srivastava told news agency ANI that it was the coolest May since 2008. He said, "There are two main reasons for this. Both Western disturbance and cyclones had an effect on the weather in Delhi in the last month.

Delhi recorded lowest maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on 19 May

Delhi on 19 May recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, as rain drenched the national capital under the impact of cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ and a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department said.

No pre-monsoon heatwave recorded this year in Delhi-NCR

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius in May, the lowest for the month in 13 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Also, this is the first time since 2014 that the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, did not record a heat wave in the pre-monsoon period, the IMD said.

The city had recorded a mean maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius in May, 2008, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD.

The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on May 19, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it said.

He also said this is the first time since 2014 that Safdarjung did not record a heatwave in the pre-monsoon period.

Delhi receives maximum rainfall for May in 13 years

Delhi received 144.8 mm rainfall in May this year, the highest for the month in 13 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"No rain is predicted in the next four to five days. So, this is the highest rainfall in May since 2008," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD''s regional forecasting centre, said on Tuesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, had recorded 21.1 mm rainfall last year, 26.9 mm in 2019 and 24.2 mm in 2018.

It had gauged 40.5 mm precipitation in 2017; 24.3 mm in 2016; 3.1 mm in 2015 and 100.2 mm in 2014, according to IMD data.

The observatory recorded nine rain days in May this year, the maximum since 2014, when it had received rainfall on 10 days.

