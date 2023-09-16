Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rains in some areas, more showers likely. Details here1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 04:53 PM IST
At about 8:30 AM on Saturday, Delhi-NCR witnessed 0.6 mm of rainfall, and the humidity levels stood at 85%
The region of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains on Saturday as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The areas like Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Deramandi in Delhi, as well as Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad witness light-to-moderate rainfall, and the expected temperature of the capital region ranges from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius.