The region of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains on Saturday as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The areas like Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, and Deramandi in Delhi, as well as Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad witness light-to-moderate rainfall, and the expected temperature of the capital region ranges from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and winds at speeds of 20-40 km/h are expected in and around several places in Delhi (Jafarpur, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Deramandi), NCR (Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Narwana, Barwala, Gohana, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana), Pilakhua, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Aligarh, Iglas, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.), Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," IMD said in an advisory on Saturday.

At about 8:30 AM on Saturday, Delhi-NCR witnessed 0.6 mm of rainfall, and the humidity levels stood at 85%. The skies remained cloudy from the morning and the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was 73 at 9:00 AM.

Rainfall is expected in these areas for the next few hours

In its latest release, IMD informed that thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi (Narela, Alipur, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road), Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (U.P.).

“Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( ), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) Gohana, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Loharu, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Barsana (U.P.) Pilani, Tizara, Kotputli, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the weather department said.