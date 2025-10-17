Delhi-NCR witnesses massive traffic jam amid Diwali, police say ‘staff deployed to maximum’

Traffic in Delhi-NCR has come to a crawl over the past few days amid the pre-Diwali rush. Key market areas and routes have been witnessing bumper-to-bumper jams, leaving commuters frustrated.

Commuters, who said they expected a festival rush but this year had “hit a new peak”, reported that otherwise smooth stretches were also congested throughout the day on Friday.

“Delhi's traffic is usually terrible in the festive season, but it's hit a new peak of WTAF this year,” a commuter wrote on X.

Another added, “Traffic in Delhi Crossing all limits this Diwali, So does the civic sense.”

“This Diwali, Delhi shines brightest from the endless trail of car headlights. The real Diwali spirit? Stuck in traffic, glowing under tail lights for hours,” a netizen made a light-hearted remark.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of vehicles crawling or standing still near key roads.

As traffic continues to be in a gridlock in most parts of Delhi, Delhi Police Additional CP (Traffic), Dinesh Kumar Gupta, said that the traffic police personnel are deployed to the department's maximum capacity to better manage the jams.

“…because of the festival season, commuters have increased, and for shopping and meetups, people are going out. We have maintained alertness, deploying our maximum staff and coordinating with local police to manage traffic effectively,” he said.