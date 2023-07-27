Delhi-NCR: Yamuna again breaches danger mark, Hindon level also rises, flood in Ecotech 3 of Noida

Delhi-NCR: Yamuna again breaches danger mark, Hindon level also rises, flood in Ecotech 3 of Noida1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Amid incessant rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region, the Yamuna water level in the national capital once again breached the danger mark on Thursday.
The water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 205.98 meters at 4 pm on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was recorded at 205.83 meters at 10:00 am, officials said.
The danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 meters.
On Tuesday, Yamuna's water level in Delhi dropped below the danger mark, recorded at 205.32 metres at 7 pm.
In the NCR, the water level of the Hindon river also rose flooding several low-laying areas and floodplains of Noida.
An area near Ecotech 3 in Noida got submerged following the surged water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.
The rise in water levels of both Yamuna and Hindon has been a matter of concern as it has led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.
The Yamuna water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.
While floodplains along Hindon and Yamuna rivers were impacted, waterlogging was also reported in several areas and roads in Noida and Greater Noida.
On July 26, 17 villages were affected due to swollen Hindon and Yamuna rivers in Noida and Greater Noida.
On Wednesday, the water level of the Yamuna river downstream at Okhla Barrage at 4 pm was 198.25 metres, and the water level of the Hindon river downstream was 201.15 metres, below the danger mark of 205.80 metres.
The villages impacted along Hindon are Chhijarsi, Chotpur, Haibatpur, Yusufpur Chaksahberi, Bahalolpur, Chipiyana Khurd alias Tigri, Sutiyana, Momnathal, Kulesara and Lakhnavali.While villages impacted along Yamuna are Nangli Wajidpur, Shahpur Govardhanpur Khadar, Chakbasantpur Basantpur, Yakutpur, Chhaprauli Khadar and Asadullapur.
