Delhi's active Covid cases has surged 118% since 1 Dec. Read here

The Delhi government has also increased the number of containment zones in the areas.
As per the latest records, there are a total of 184 containment zones. Out of these, 83 containment zones are in South Delhi, which consists the 45 per cent of the total containment zones in the capital.
Patients in the home isolation have also increased. There were 136 people in the home quarantine on December 1, which has now increased to 289.
Due to the rise in the cases, in the last three weeks, at present, there are 210 patients admitted to hospitals.
