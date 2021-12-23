Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi's active Covid cases has surged 118% since 1 Dec. Read here

Delhi's active Covid cases has surged 118% since 1 Dec. Read here

The national capital has reported the highest infection count at 57 so far
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Till 13 December, about 30 cases were being registered daily here
  • On 22 December, Delhi registered 125 cases, the highest spike in the last six months. The daily cases have increased by four times.

NEW DELHI : India's national capital Delhi has logged almost 118% spike in active cases of coronavirus infection, according to the state health bulletin.

Till 13 December, about 30 cases were being registered daily in Delhi.

However, on 22 December, Delhi registered 125 cases, the highest spike in the last six months. The daily cases have increased by four times.

On 13 December, the active cases in the national capital were 393, which have reached 624.

Coronavirus infections in the national capital have seen a spike in the last few days.

The case fatality rate has reached 0.22% from 0.06%.

In the last 10 days, the active cases have increased by 59%.

In the last three weeks, from 1 December to 22 December, the active cases of Covid-19 have seen a spike of 118%.

The Delhi government has also increased the number of containment zones in the areas. 

As per the latest records, there are a total of 184 containment zones. Out of these, 83 containment zones are in South Delhi, which consists the 45 per cent of the total containment zones in the capital.

Patients in the home isolation have also increased. There were 136 people in the home quarantine on December 1, which has now increased to 289.

Due to the rise in the cases, in the last three weeks, at present, there are 210 patients admitted to hospitals.

