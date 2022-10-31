Delhi's air could soon turn 'severe' as share of stubble burning rises to 22%2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:42 PM IST
Delhi's air quality is on the cusp of turning 'severe' with the AQI levels dropping to 392 on Monday
Delhi witnessed an eye-stinging layer of smog as the air quality in the national capital worsening and inching closer to the 'severe zone. The incidents of stubble burning are accounting for 22 percent of the PM 2.5 pollution in the city.