Delhi's air could soon turn 'severe' as share of stubble burning rises to 22%

According to a report by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), there were 2,131 farm fires reported in Punjab this year- the highest this season. Previously, there had been 1,761 on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 on Friday, and 1,111 on Thursday. While on Monday,70 and 20 incidences, respectively, of stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.