The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi dropped to the 'poor' category on January 27 after being in the 'moderate' on Republic Day.

The situation is expected to get even worse over the next few days, according to the System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

On Friday morning, the PM 2.5 air pollutants in the national capital were 276. On the other hand, PM 10 is at 157, which is moderate.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is considered "good," 51 to 100 is considered "satisfactory," 101 to 200 is considered "moderate," 201 to 300 is considered "poor," 301 to 400 is considered "very poor," and over 400 is considered "severe."

The pollution levels in the national capital are likely to go down to 303 on Saturday and fall in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor activity.

The ministry has advised people to stop their outdoor activities early in the morning and after sunset and has asked people to use N-95 or P-100 face masks to avoid the rising pollution in the city.

Five days ago, on Sunday, air quality in Delhi dipped to “severe" category owing to a drop in wind speed. The city recorded an AQI of 407 at 4 pm, as per the central pollution control board’s (CPCB) national bulletin.

Heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory conditions like emphysema are among the long-term health effects of air pollution. Long-term harm to a person's nerves, brain, kidneys, liver and other organs can also be caused by air pollution. Air pollution, according to some scientists, may cause birth defects.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.