Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' category, likely to deteriorate from tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The conditions are expected to worsen further to the 'very poor' in the next few days.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi dropped to the 'poor' category on January 27 after being in the 'moderate' on Republic Day.
