Delhiites woke up on Thursday to a thick envelope of smog as air quality in the national capital and in adjoining regions, dipped into severe category again.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital at 10 am was at 418 (in the 'Very Poor' category) and at 7 am the recorded AQI stood at 408 ('Severe'). Unfavorable meteorological conditions with slower wind speed and sudden spike in farm fire incidents are attributed to the dip in air quality.
An AQI between 401 and 500 is categorized as severe.
There are many policies, but no implementation. Asthmatic patients face many issues. We should hold ourselves accountable, along with the politicians. People are suffering due to stubble burning, too, say locals to news agency ANI.
Noida, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 393, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.
An AQI range between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is termed moderate and from 200 to 300 it is poor. AQI ranging from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor.
Transport-level winds blow in the lowest two layers of the atmosphere -- the troposphere and stratosphere -- and carry smoke from farm fires to the national capital region.
The air quality is likely to slip back into the severe zone on Thursday and Friday due to the impact of stubble burning. However, the situation is predicted to improve on Saturday on the back of strong surface-level wind speed, forecasters said.
Moderately favourable surface-level wind speed (up to 8 kmph), however, did not allow rapid accumulation of pollutants, meteorology experts said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi's air quality improved marginally owing to relatively better meteorological conditions, with the Commission for Air Quality Management saying there is no immediate need to implement curbs, such as a ban on the entry of trucks and a closure of educational institutions, under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.
North Delhi Air Quality recorded the poorest as almost all the stations in the region displayed AQI above 400.
Most of the stations in the capital have an AQI above 300 with the exceptions of a few like Mandir Marg in central Delhi.
According to data by SAFAR, Dhirpur in Model Town plunged to an AQI of 457-a level at which even healthy people can fall ill.
