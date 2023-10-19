Delhi's air quality drops to 'moderate' category with AQI at 110

Delhi AQI: A day after seeing ‘satisfactory air’, Delhi's air quality has again dropped to ‘moderate’ category on 19 October with AQI at 110, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India). Since the past few days, the air quality in the national capital has been ranging between "moderate" to "poor" categories. After light rain lashed the national capital, the air quality improved to ‘moderate’ on 17 October with ‘satisfactory’ air recorded on 18 October.

India's financial capital which beat Delhi yesterday on poor air quality also recorded moderate category air today with AQI at 146. The government's air quality recording service predicts 'moderate' quality air tomorrow as well in the city, as reported by news agency ANI.

As per SAFAR data at 8:30 am, AQI at Delhi University was registered at 132, Dhirpur recorded AQI at 156. As per Central Pollution Control Board, Anand Vihar recorded AQI at 168, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded 127 AQI, Jahangirpuri recorded 160 AQI, RK Puram recorded 122 AQI all in ‘moderate’ category. Areas like Rohini, Wazirpur also recorded ‘moderate’ category air with AQI 109, 134 respectively.

As per SAFAR, areas like Noida, Mathura road, IIT Delhi, Delhi airport (T3), Gurugram recorded satisfactory air with AQI at 83, 51, 68, 83, 65 respectively.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered “good", 51 and 100 are “satisfactory", 101 and 200 are “moderate", 201 and 300 are “poor", 301 and 400 are “very poor", and 401 and 450 are “severe" and “severe+" when AQI exceeds 450.

