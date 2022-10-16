National capital Delhi witnesses a severe drop in their air quality after Diwali, owing to a thick blanket of smog that consequentially leads to severe air pollution. The residents of the national capital on Sunday woke up to clear skies but poor air quality which measured 218 on AQI.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
This comes only days after Delhi reported the cleanest air quality index in years owing tot he sudden heavy rainfall in October. The Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the poor category just a week ahead of Diwali.
The AQI of Delhi on Saturday was ‘moderate’. The Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed Delhi's air quality was 186.
On Friday too, the AQI had remained moderate at 154.
The Indian Institute of Tropical Metrology had warned that the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to poor category on 17 October. It is likely to remain largely in the moderate to poor category in the subsequent six day.
Last week, Delhi witnessed a good spell of rain which brought a significant improvement in the air quality. The AQI in the national capital improved to ‘good’ (41) category on 8 October following incessant rains which also caused water logging in several parts of the city.
The Delhi government has passed an order banning the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till 1 January 2023.
“Production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved. Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023" Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had informed.
Further, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Saturday it has issued directions for the closure of 491 construction and demolition sites, including 110 in Delhi, for flouting air pollution control norms.
Delhi on Sunday witnessed a minimum temperature settling at 19.1 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT department, the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 18.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the maximum settled at 31.6, a notch below the season's average.
