Delhi air quality 'severe' for first time this season as thick smog chokes city: Video
Delhi air quality ‘severe’ for first time this season as thick smog chokes city: Video

  • Delhi's air quality hits 'severe' category for first time this season

A hawker walks near India Gate engulfed in smog in New Delhi on November 13, 2024. India's capital New Delhi was wreathed in blanketing toxic smog on November 13 as worsening air pollution surged past the grim mark of 50 times World Health Organization recommended daily maximum.

Delhi's air quality plunged to "severe" category on Wednesday evening (November 13), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per SAFAR, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 429 around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The AQI was "severe" in several areas including near JLN stadium, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Dilshad Garden, IGI airport, Burari crossing and Dwarka Sector 8.

At 9 am on Wednesday, the air quality was 'very poor' with a reading of 366. On Tuesday, the national capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) – recorded at 4 pm every day – stood at 334.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Of the 36 monitoring stations in Delhi, 30 reported air quality in the 'severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

