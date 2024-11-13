Delhi's air quality plunged to "severe" category on Wednesday evening (November 13), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per SAFAR, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 429 around 5:30 pm on Wednesday. The AQI was "severe" in several areas including near JLN stadium, ITO, Jahangirpuri, Dilshad Garden, IGI airport, Burari crossing and Dwarka Sector 8.

At 9 am on Wednesday, the air quality was 'very poor' with a reading of 366. On Tuesday, the national capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) – recorded at 4 pm every day – stood at 334.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.