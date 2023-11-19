Delhi's air quality improves further today but remains in 'very poor' category, AQI close to 300
Delhi's air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor' with an overall AQI of 317.
AQI news today: Delhi's air quality further witnessed a slight improvement from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ air today i.e. on 19 November, Sunday. The overall AQI in the national capital stood at 317 at 6 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. Yesterday, the national capital's air quality was 340.