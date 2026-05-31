Delhi's air quality improves sharply: National capital sees best January–May AQI in eight years

Delhi recorded its best average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the January–May period in eight years, excluding 2020, when Covid-19 lockdowns sharply reduced transportation and economic activity, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

In a post on X, the CAQM reported that the capital's average AQI stood at 211 in 2026, reflecting a notable improvement compared with the same period in recent years.

"The avg AQI of Delhi for Jan-May during 2026 has been the lowest in 08 years (barring Covid-year 2020) as it recorded 211, as against 214 in 2025, 231 in 2024, 213 in 2023, 238 in 2022, 235 in 2021, 181 in 2020, 237 in 2019 and 243 in 2018, during the corresponding period," CAQM's post read.

The commission highlighted that, apart from 2020 -- which saw unusually low pollution levels due to pandemic-related restrictions -- this is the lowest average AQI recorded in the city in the past eight years.

The CAQM also noted that the national capital recorded “75 'Good to Moderate' AQI days during January-May of year 2026, as against 70 in 2025, 75 in 2024, 74 in 2023, 37 in 2022, 59 in 2021, 98 in 2020, 59 in 2019 and 44 in 2018 respectively, during the corresponding period.”

The improvement comes amid efforts by authorities to control pollution in the national capital, including stricter monitoring of industrial emissions, promotion of cleaner fuels, and restrictions on construction dust during peak pollution months.

Hottest in two years, cleanest air in five: Delhi's May of extremes Delhi witnessed contrasting weather conditions in May, recording its warmest May in two years while also experiencing its cleanest air quality in five years. The month was marked by heatwave spells, unusually warm nights, and occasional thunderstorms, PTI reported.

The city's average maximum temperature stood at 39.7°C, while the average minimum temperature was 25.8°C. The previous hotter May was in 2024, when average maximum and minimum temperatures reached 41.7°C and 26.5°C, respectively.

Heatwave conditions prevailed between May 18 and 21, with temperatures crossing 46°C in parts of the capital. Despite the intense heat, Delhi received a total of 17.61 mm of rainfall during the month.

The IMD defines a heatwave as a situation where the maximum temperature exceeds 40 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

A warm night is declared when the maximum temperature remains at 40 degrees Celsius or higher, and the minimum temperature is also 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather attributed the month's fluctuating weather to a combination of western disturbances and induced cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and adjoining areas, and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal, PTI reported.

Experts said frequent western disturbances and associated weather systems led to early pre-monsoon activity, leading to low temperatures during the first half of May.