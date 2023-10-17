Delhi's air quality improves after light rain, AQI at 169
Delhi AQI: Light rain leads to drop in temperature in Delhi, possibility of more rain today
Delhi AQI: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has been ranging between "moderate" to "poor" categories since the past few weeks. After light rain lashed the national capital yesterday night, the air quality has improved from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ again as the overall AQI stands at 169, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).