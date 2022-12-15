Delhi's air quality improves to ‘moderate’ category, AQI stands at 1962 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 09:36 AM IST
Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celcius, two notches below the season's average.
Delhi air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category today, Thursday, with the national capital's overall AQI standing at 196 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.