Delhi air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category today, Thursday, with the national capital's overall AQI standing at 196 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The city's minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celcius, two notches below the season's average, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The weather office added that the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79% in the national capital.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

Delhi has seen warmer-than-normal temperatures in December so far primarily due to the absence of strong western disturbances.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather said that strong western disturbances give good snowfall in the mountains and lead to cloudiness and rain in the plains which results in a dip in day temperatures, PTI reported.

Hence, due to the lack of strong western disturbances, the skies have been generally clear this December which means higher-than-normal day temperatures, he added.

The city's air quality index stood at 160 on Wednesday. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 177 at 4 pm on Tuesday, the best since the AQI of 186 on October 15.

Notably, it was also the first time since December 14, 2020 that the capital recorded a "moderate" air quality day in December.

The CAQM had on December 3 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on the non-essential construction work with the air pollution in the city spiralling to severe levels. Later, the restrictions were revoked on December 8 after the air pollution ameliorated.

