Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained a little better in 2022 than the previous year. The AQI in the capital city was in the "good" category for 1,096 hours in 2022 as opposed to 827 hours in 2021. Particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) remained in the "severe" category for 204 hours in the calendar year 2022, or roughly 2.3% of the entire year, as opposed to 628 hours, or 7.2% of the entire year, in 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),

In comparison to 2021, the amount of PM2.5 during the polluted months of November, December, January and February decreased in 2022. In terms of overall AQI, the IMD stated that 2022 was superior to 2021.

According to IMD, In terms of PM2.5, Good category hours increased concurrently while Severe category hours decreased. In comparison to 2021, PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations on average decreased in 2022. In 2022, the concentration of PM2.5 decreased by roughly 7%.

The Delhi AQI was 252 on January 1, 2023, but on December 31 morning, 2022, smog covered the nation's capital, driving the total air quality to the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 369.

On January 1, Delhi experienced a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal normal. On December 30 and 31, the city's minimum temperature was 10.7 and 10.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Additionally, there was a decrease in visibility across the nation.

Visibility between 0 and 50 metres is considered "very dense" fog, 51 to 200 metres is "dense", 201 to 500 metres is "moderate" and 501 to 1,000 metres is "shallow", as per the IMD. On January 1, a primarily clear sky is forecast, with a potential maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 am, visibility was 25 metres in Ambala, Dehradun, Bareilly, and Varanasi. While it was measured at 50 metres in Chandigarh, Patiala, Bahraich, Gaya, Purnea, Kailashahar, and Agartala.

