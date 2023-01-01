Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained a little better in 2022 than the previous year. The AQI in the capital city was in the "good" category for 1,096 hours in 2022 as opposed to 827 hours in 2021. Particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) remained in the "severe" category for 204 hours in the calendar year 2022, or roughly 2.3% of the entire year, as opposed to 628 hours, or 7.2% of the entire year, in 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD),

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}