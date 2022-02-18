The air quality in the national capital on Thursday morning was in the 'poor' category with the overall air quality index (AQI) touching 232, according to the "System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)".

The SAFAR in its bulletin said that AQI is likely to improve on February 19 and 20 due to high wind speed and strong dispersion. The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies during the day with the maximum temperature likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Low wind speeds for the next two days are likely to reduce ventilation and the AQI is expected to worsen to ‘upper end of poor' or the 'lower end of very poor', it said.

On Feburary 19 and 20, the AQI is likely to improve due to high wind speed and strong dispersion, the SAFAR noted.

"The AQI today indicates 'Lower end of Poor'. Low wind speed for the next three days (February 16, 17, and 18) is likely to reduce ventilation, and the AQI is expected to worsen to 'upper end of poor' or 'lower end of very poor'," it said.

As per the government agencies, AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

