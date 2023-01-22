Delhi's air quality in ‘severe’ category due to low wind speed2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM IST
In light of the sudden deterioration in air quality, the CAQM subcommittee on GRAP held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss potential measures
Due to a decrease in wind speed on Sunday, Delhi's air quality breezzed into the "severe" category of the quality index. According to the central pollution control board's (CPCB) national bulletin, the air quality index (AQI) for the national capital was 407 at 4 p.m.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×