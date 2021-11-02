Delhi's air quality is predicted to dip to ‘sever’ category on Diwali, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR said on Tuesday.

The overall air quality of Delhi is in the lower end of very poor category and predicted to improve but will remain in the upper side of poor range until 3rd November, the forecast agency said in its latest bulletin on Diwali.

The stubble burning induced impact in AQI is expected to increase significantly from 4th November onwards due to transport level winds reaching Delhi from North-Westerly where large stubble burning hot spots are expected.

The agency further said that under zero firecracker emission scenario, the level of PM2.5 is predicted to be at the upper end of very poor during 4-6th November.

“However, even if we consider 50% of additional fire cracker related emissions of 2019, then AQI is predicted to degrade to SEVERE Category from 4th Nov. night onwards and will remain severe until 5th November," the forecast agency said.

Air quality is predicted to improve slightly on 6th November but will fluctuate between high-end of very poor to the severe range. The agency further said the stubble fire share in Delhi’s PM2.5 is predicted to be between 20-40% during 4-6th November if fire counts are assumed to be similar to last years. “The peak in share (~ 40%) will touch on 5th November 2021 if fire counts are assumed to be ~ 4000 as expected," it said.

The contribution of farm fires in city's air pollution has remained low this season so far due to the record-breaking rainfall in October and favourable wind direction. However, it is likely to increase up to 38% by November 6 as the wind direction is expected to change to northwesterly after Diwali, Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR, told PTI.

