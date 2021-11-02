Air quality is predicted to improve slightly on 6th November but will fluctuate between high-end of very poor to the severe range. The agency further said the stubble fire share in Delhi’s PM2.5 is predicted to be between 20-40% during 4-6th November if fire counts are assumed to be similar to last years. “The peak in share (~ 40%) will touch on 5th November 2021 if fire counts are assumed to be ~ 4000 as expected," it said.

