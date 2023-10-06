Delhi's air quality on upswing, likely to enter 'poor' category soon

After maintaining a "moderate" air quality status for almost two weeks, officials anticipate that Delhi's air quality is expected to decline to the "poor" category by the upcoming weekend. This shift is likely to activate Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by HT, the revised Grap, which is typically phased in from October 1 each year, has not been implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR) yet. This is because Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has remained below the critical threshold of 201.

Grap which is typically introduced in stages starting from October 1 each year, has not been put into action in the National Capital Region (NCR) yet. This is because Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has not exceeded the critical threshold of 201. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial stage of Grap includes 27 measures, such as the closure of construction and demolition sites larger than 500 square meters that are not registered with the government on its "web portal" for dust management, as well as the implementation of periodic mechanized sweeping and road water sprinkling.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 177, categorized as "moderate." While there has been only a one-unit increase in AQI compared to Wednesday's reading of 176 (also "moderate"), there has been a gradual decline in air quality over the past few days.

This decline coincided with a drop in temperatures and an increase in the number of agricultural fires across the northern plains. For reference, Delhi's AQI was 155 on Tuesday and 146 on Monday.

Similar to the previous year, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), responsible for implementing Grap, has indicated that they will depend on the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi to initiate proactive measures.

However, a CAQM representative mentioned that although they proactively act based on EWS predictions for Stages 2, 3, and 4, they are required to wait until the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpasses 200 and enters the "poor" category before enforcing Stage 1 measures.

“Based on the AQI on Saturday, measures under Stage 1 could be enforced. The CAQM sub-committee on GRAP will hold regular meetings, based on forecasts," a CAQM official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!