Delhi’s air quality remain ‘poor’; some areas record AQI above 300. Details here
Delhi AQI: Several areas in Delhi witness 'very poor air' with AQI above 300, including Delhi University, Pusa, and Airport (T3).
Delhi AQI: The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category with an overall AQI of 204 at 10:30 am on Sunday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India). As per SAFAR, AQI at Lodhi Road registered at 232, indicating a 'poor' level, while Gurugram, Noida recorded 'moderate category air with AQI at 169 and 139 respectively.