Delhi’s air quality remain ‘poor’; some areas record AQI above 300. Details here

Delhi AQI: The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category with an overall AQI of 204 at 10:30 am on Sunday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India). As per SAFAR, AQI at Lodhi Road registered at 232, indicating a 'poor' level, while Gurugram, Noida recorded 'moderate category air with AQI at 169 and 139 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With overall AQI in the ‘poor’ category, many areas also witnessed ‘very poor air’ with AQI above 300. As per SAFAR, Delhi University and Pusa, both recorded an AQI of 303 while Airport (T3) recorded 232. As per the Central Pollution Control Board data at 10:30 am, the AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was recorded at 341, Wazirpur at 323. Areas like Alipur recorded 220 AQI, Aya Nagar at 206, Burari Crossing at 264, ITO registered 201 AQI.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 are considered “good", 51 and 100 are “satisfactory", 101 and 200 are “moderate", 201 and 300 are “poor", 301 and 400 are “very poor", and 401 and 450 are “severe" and “severe+" when AQI exceeds 450. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of the weather in the national capital, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two notches above the season's average. According to the IMD, the relative humidity on Sunday morning was 75 per cent.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle in the evening.

The national capital witnessed ‘moderate’ category air quality until yesterday, when the AQI dropped to 266. Air Quality Index (AQI) is a mechanism used tool used for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. These categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!