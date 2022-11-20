Delhi's air quality remains at 'very poor' category on Sunday

According to 9:15 Am data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 378 in Delhi's Anand Vihar area. At Indira Gandhi International airport, the AQI stood at 264, at ITO 322, Jawaharlal Nehru stadium 287, at North Campus 280, at Punjabi Bagh 305, at RK Puram 291, at Patparganj 317, respectively.