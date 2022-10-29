Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category; AQI at 309 today2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 08:32 AM IST
Air quality dips in Delhi have slipped with an overall AQI being 309 (very poor) on Saturday. As per the morning data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded the AQI in the "severe" category with an index value of 455 at 8:20 am on Saturday.