On Monday morning, Delhi awoke to foggy conditions amid persistently 'very poor' air quality in the national capital, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9:00 am in Alipur registered at 376.

Notably, Shadipur experienced a 'severe' AQI of 423, ITO recorded 416, Punjabi Bagh reached 433, RK Puram marked 422, IGI Airport (T3) reported 373, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium noted 387.

The cumulative AQI for Delhi at 9:00 am stood at 396.

The categorization of AQI ranges from "good" (0-50) to "severe-plus" (above 450), with the current conditions falling in the 'very poor' category (301-400).

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is predicted to persist from December 25 to December 28. Following this, foggy conditions are anticipated from December 29 to December 30, accompanied by a likely decrease in the minimum temperature.

The AQI of Delhi was recorded "severe" category at 417, recorded at 9.05 am on Sunday. Earlier, on December 23, it was recorded as 450 at 4 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, the thick fog disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing visibility issues. According to the Flight Information Display System at Delhi Airport, a combined total of 11 international flights and 5 domestic flights arriving at or departing from the airport experienced delays on Saturday, ANI reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Central Government opted to postpone the enforcement of more stringent measures aimed at mitigating air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Instead, the decision was made to evaluate the efficacy of the existing actions.

A day earlier, on Friday, the central government had issued directives prohibiting non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR due to the deteriorating air quality in the region.

“A Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for planning air pollution mitigation measures in Delhi-NCR, reviewed the situation on Saturday," the Environment Ministry said.

The Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), the central government's air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR, categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II - Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III - Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - Severe Plus (AQI above 450).

