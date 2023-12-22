Delhi's air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, AQI stands at 396

Delhi woke up to foggy conditions on Friday morning as the air quality in the national capital persisted in the 'very poor' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Alipur has been recorded at 411 at 7.00 am. The AQI in the Shadipur area was in the “severe" category at 425, followed by 439 at ITO, 430 in Punjabi Bagh, 406 in RK Puram, 356 at IGI Airport (T3), and 393 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The overall AQI in Delhi stood at 396 at 7.00 am today.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", 401 and 450 “severe", and above 450 “severe-plus".

Meanwhile, the students of various schools in Delhi-NCR gathered at Central Delhi on Wednesday with posters and raised concerns about pollution, and its impact on them and urged the government to find a permanent solution to the problem.

While some of the students raised concerns about their health like chest congestion, redness in eyes, and frequent coughs, the children of the slum areas highlighted how shutting down of the schools during a rise in pollution impacts their education for not being able to afford gadgets.

Speaking to PTI, Shiv Haider, a student who lives in Bhalaswa's slum area, said that pollution has been affecting their health as well as studies severely, as his family has only one mobile phone for all.

"The pollution and subsequent shutting down of the schools impacted our studies badly. My parents work as scrap dealers and I also have a sister who is a school student. There is just one phone for all of us," said Haider.

Shivangi Jha, a 14-year-old student, said that she faced health issues like chest congestion and cough during November when the AQI levels had breached the 400 mark (severe category).

"In the face of annual air pollution peaks, I've felt the struggle to breathe while waiting for my school bus. I had health issues like chest congestion and cough for a long time. We have come here to be heard. We are tired of being not able to lead a normal life," Jha said.

Due to severe air pollution during November, the Delhi government schools observed a portion of 'winter vacation' from November 9 to November 18.

