OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, no relief expected in coming days
As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 305 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 162 in the 'very poor' category today (representative image). (AFP)
As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 305 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 162 in the 'very poor' category today (representative image). (AFP)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, no relief expected in coming days

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 09:22 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index standing at 332

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the national capital and affecting the visibility.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 332, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Ro-Pax water transport facility in Assam: 10 points

2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
A teacher takes a class. Representative image.

Govt school in Punjab closed as 15 students, staff members contract Covid-19

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage

Uttarakhand glacier burst updates: Deceased suffered bodily injuries; sludge and water in lungs, says CMO

2 min read . 08:59 AM IST
From Feb 5, newly arrived work permit and S-Pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors, who had recent travel history to higher-risk countries and regions, were required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and serology tests.

Restricting inflow of Indian workers to Singapore will hurt economy: Minister

2 min read . 08:54 AM IST

As per SAFAR estimates updated at 6 am, several areas in the city including Delhi University, Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the very poor category with an AQI of 332, 314, 330, 365, 323, 326 and 332, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 305 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 162 in the 'very poor' category today.

Meanwhile, a layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital this morning leading to a decreased visibility in Delhi. The morning in the national capital also remained cold with the temperature at 12.6 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout