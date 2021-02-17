The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning with a thick layer of fog engulfing parts of the national capital and affecting the visibility.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 332, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per SAFAR estimates updated at 6 am, several areas in the city including Delhi University, Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, IIT Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) and Ayanagar recorded air quality in the very poor category with an AQI of 332, 314, 330, 365, 323, 326 and 332, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 305 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 162 in the 'very poor' category today.

Meanwhile, a layer of dense fog enveloped the national capital this morning leading to a decreased visibility in Delhi. The morning in the national capital also remained cold with the temperature at 12.6 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via