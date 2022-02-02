The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday remained in the 'very poor' category, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) informed.

The overall air quality index in the national capital stood at 343 at 7 AM today morning.

In Noida, air quality stood in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 358. In Gurugram, the air quality stood in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 313.

On Tuesday, the overall AQI was recorded at 321.

As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Fog in the air in various parts of the city also hit visibility in the morning.

On 3rd February, rainfall is likely to occur with gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to 'moderate' or 'lower end of poor' through wet deposition and strong dispersion. From 4th February onwards, air quality gradually degrades as a rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation," it read.

The bulletin advised al people belonging to sensitive groups to avoid all physical outdoor activities. "Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue," it read.

