Delhiites woke up witnessing a very foggy morning on Sunday as the city's air quality in the national capital stood at the 'very poor' category.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Saturday morning informed that the national capital recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) at 301.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Yesterday, Delhi reported an AQI of 339 thereby standing in the very poor category.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi today morning said that "party cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning and cold day conditions at isolated places" are likely today morning.

Dense to moderate fog is predicted in Delhi for the next three days, the IMD said.

When visibility due to fog is reduced to the range of 0 to 50 metres, it is categorised as "very dense" fog. In the case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" is 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" is 501 and 1,000 metres.

Meanwhile, Delhi shivered under "cold day" conditions for a second consecutive day on Saturday recording the season's lowest maximum temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius, with thick fog blotting out the sun.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

